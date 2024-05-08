Research finds Alzheimer's may be passed down more than previously thought

BOSTON - Alzheimer's disease may be passed down in families more than previously thought.

Genetic forms of Alzheimer's were thought to be incredibly rare and only occur at much younger ages. However, researchers in Spain and in the U.S. studied more than 3,000 brains and data from another 10,000 people and found that carrying two copies of a gene that has been linked to Alzheimer's is not just a risk factor but an underlying cause and could account for 1 in 6 cases of the disease.

Scientists said it has become crucial to develop treatments to target this particular gene.