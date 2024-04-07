Needham native Aly Raisman says writing new children's book helped her heal from sex abuse

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman's new book teaches children about the importance of consent

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman's new book teaches children about the importance of consent

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman's new book teaches children about the importance of consent

DEDHAM - Olympic gold medalist and Needham native Aly Raisman said writing her new children's book has helped her heal from her own sexual abuse.

Raisman was at Legacy Place in Dedham on Sunday, where she signed copies of her book "From My Head to My Toes" and talked with children. The book is designed to teach children about the importance of consent.

The gymnast is an advocate for survivors of sexual abuse and said the book encourages children to trust their own bodies.

"I think that teaching kids that their voices are powerful and that they're all unique and beautiful in their own way and that if they feel confused or want to ask questions that it's really important for them to speak up and it's really essential that the adults around them really listen to them and empower them," said Raisman.

Raisman and other gymnasts were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics. He's now serving several decades in prison. They and dozens of other women have since sued the FBI for failing to stop Nassar when allegations were first brought to them.