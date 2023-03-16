Alewives Tap Room owners out to top their husbands in beer industry

BOSTON - If you're looking for a place to watch March Madness in Boston, the Alewives Tap Room is a game changer of its own.

It's owned and operated by two women out to top their husbands, who own the Newburyport Brewing Company.

Allison Fisher and Crystal Rimoczy are the brains behind the beer at the High Street Place bar.

Allison Fisher and Crystal Rimoczy own Alewives Tap Room in Boston. CBS Boston

Rimoczy says those who hear it's two women who own the tap room there's often, "surprise and shock. 'Oh beer? And Oh, your husbands must do it.' No. No. No. No."

Fisher and Rimoczy saw their husbands have success for years but wanted to try things for themselves.

"We really saw things we might do a little differently," explains Rimoczy. "And things we could bring our own flavor to. So, with this opportunity, it's really the Allison and Crystal show!"

Allison taught at Merrimack College for more than a decade and eventually realized her love of craft beer could become a business.

"Starting Alewives is just something that's really awesome for us," says Fisher. "We are really passionate about it."

And Rimoczy is now a third-generation barkeep.

"My dad is originally from Budapest, Hungary. And he was trained as a chef. So, we he came to the United States he actually came to Boston and he worked at Café Budapest in Boston. Celebrating life through a good pint is definitely in my family's history."

Both women have daughters and understand the importance of showing younger generations there isn't anything they can't do.

"Being able to show them anything you put your mind to, you can do," says Fisher. "Just for them to see that, to have role models in the two of us. Like dad and Chris have a brewery, but has Newburyport Brewing but Allison and Crystal own a bar in the heart of Boston."

The tap room sits just below a massive, 30-foot LED video wall and both women expect plenty of business for the NCAA tournament.

"This is the hottest spot you could be in Boston to watch the game," Fisher says with a smile. "Get a good beer and have something really good to eat."

Fisher and Rimoczy are actually one of 13 women-owned businesses at the food hall in High Street Place.