Alton Bay Ice Runway in New Hampshire won't open this winter

Alton Bay Ice Runway in New Hampshire won't open this season
ALTON, N.H. – The Alton Bay Ice Runway on Lake Winnipesaukee won't be opening this year.

Officials in New Hampshire say it's been too warm and there's not enough ice to support planes.

They say by mid-January they usually have 12-13 inches of ice on the lake, but there's still some open water this year.

Weather conditions also prevented the runway from opening in 2011, 2016 and 2020.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 12:15 PM

