Topsfield man's ALS diagnosis leads to 1,000 mile bike ride from Ohio to Massachusetts

TOPSFIELD - For Doug and Dolly Mcilvaine of Topsfield, a doctor's diagnosis on February 11, 2019, is a day that changed Doug's life and one they will never forget.

He has Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

"He said, I mean totally unprepared for any of this, he said I can't tell you that you don't have ALS. It just felt like all the air was just sucked out of the room," his wife Dolly told WBZ-TV.

"I didn't think it was the correct diagnosis but after a while, you have to face the facts when four neurologists say you have ALS," Doug said.

Initially the doctors gave Doug two-to-five years to live, but he's been one of the lucky ones, the progression has been slow. So recently his friend came up with an idea.

"My college roommate, fraternity brother said, let's raise some money and awareness for ALS. Let's ride a thousand miles," Doug told WBZ.

And that's how the ALS Oxford to Boxford Ride for Hope was started. Starting Wednesday, June 14 several people will ride 1,000 miles from Oxford, Ohio to Boxford, Massachusetts. They plan to finish on June 30.

Doug will be the chief supporter for his wife who is part of the group of riders.

"She's on board, he's on board, another fraternity brother is on board. A friend that we know through the ALS community, Steve Lopez, is on board," Doug said.

Doug and Dolly are making the most of this time and doing whatever they can to fight this disease and still have fun.

"There's lots of little details that we are thinking about along the way and a big celebration on the 30th when we arrive," she told WBZ.

"We want to cure this thing, we don't want to just help people live with it. We've got to find a cure for this thing," Doug said.

Their goal is to raise $50,000.

For more information, visit their website.