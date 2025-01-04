Dozens polar plunge in Boston's cold weather to raise money for ALS care

People dress up in costume to raise money for ALS with polar plunge in Boston

BOSTON - Dozens of people gathered at Carson Beach in Boston for a polar plunge to raise awareness and money for ALS on a freezing Saturday.

Polar plunge for ALS

The group, Rally 4 Nally, was started by siblings Danny Nally and Betsy McKenna to honor their mother, Cathy, who passed away from ALS in 2022.

"To see this many friends and family continue to come out and support us is the best feeling in the world," said Nally.

Rally 4 Nally raised over $42,000 this year and over $300,000 over the last four years. The group donates the money to Compassionate Care ALS and the Peter Frates Family Foundation.

It is a fun and festive event, with plungers encouraged to wear costumes or curly blonde wigs to honor Cathy, who was known for her curly blonde hair.

"People really love the fun aspect of this event, too," said McKenna. "So while it can be emotional, and you wish your mom could be here to witness it, you definitely feel her presence in all the fun that comes with it."

The event pays tribute to the famous Peter Frates ALS ice bucket challenge. For Danny, it's a feeling unlike anything else.

"It's just that feeling of comradery and knowing that we're doing so much together to fight this horrible disease," Nally said.

The group is already looking forward to next year's event. They are hopeful to see the numbers continue to grow.

Cathy Nally was diagnosed with ALS back in 2020 and devoted her final two years to advocacy and awareness. For Danny and Besty, the plunge is a way to keep that legacy alive.