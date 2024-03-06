Allston roommates search for heroes who saved them from fire

BOSTON - A fire Friday night in Allston left three people without a home, and now that trio is looking for the people who saved their lives by waking them up.

"I would really like to meet those people, and give them the biggest thanks in the world, because without them I don't think we would have made it out there," said Ronnie Williams.

Williams followed her college roommate Tyler Finney to Boston from North Carolina. The two moved up here in 2019 because Tyler's boyfriend is working toward his PHD at Boston University. The two women moved into their home on Ashford Street right near BU's campus. They were all fast asleep Friday night when two people came and knocked on their door. The mystery heroes told them their home was on fire.

"I didn't smell anything. I didn't really hear much, and then someone bangs on our door and our dog barked," said Finney. "I ran down there to someone screaming 'your house is on fire you need to get out now!'"

"I laid back down, and I had actually heard people screaming about the fire," said Williams. "There were absolutely no signs. Even our fire alarms weren't going off."

Ronnie Williams and Tyler Finney stand outside of their home that caught fire in Allston CBS Boston

The group grabbed their pets and made it safely out of their home. They believe the fire started around 2:30 a.m., and according to the "Find My iphone" app, Finney's phone likely burned up at 2:37 a.m.

"I don't think we would have gotten out," said Finney.

Now they want to find the heroes who saved their life, but they have very few leads.

"I have never seen them before, and didn't see them that night," said Finney. "I have heard umpteen different speculations. Certainly, the biggest thank you of someone that could possibly have saved my life."

The group is now trying to pick up the pieces of their life, but they don't have much. They fled their home with just a cell phone, and all they have been able to salvage from the fire is a season two DVD of "The Nanny." They are currently accepting donations, and they hope to find a new place to live soon.

"I ran out in shorts and a t-shirt, but I still had my sleep mask still on my head. It's the clothes we ran out with. "Mr. Shoeless" ran out with no shoes," said Finney pointing at her boyfriend. "It was a long time before the firefighter got through to our psyche that it's gone."