Allston-Brighton residents on alert after break-ins

BOSTON - Boston Police are cracking down on a rise of break-ins in the Allston and Brighton area. Over the last few weeks, they have fielded calls along seven different streets.

The criminals are getting in through unsecured doors and windows. They are also removing air conditioning units to crawl into windows.

One woman's surveillance camera caught a man inside her home over Easter weekend. The thief made off with a designer wallet filled with $300.

Suspect captured on camera inside Allston apartment CBS Boston

Another couple on Chester Street came home from vacation to find their second-floor apartment ransacked. Brendan Thurber and Rebecca Scafidi believe the person got in by climbing the fire escape.

"When we turned the corner to turn the light on, the first visuals we saw were furniture flipped upside down, stuff thrown all over the room, drawers clearly had been gone through. There was clothing on the bed," said Thurber. "We don't really know what they were going through, whether that was cash."

Thankfully, Thurber and Scafidi did not find anything missing from the apartment. The incident still has them on edge. When they reached out to their neighbors, that's when they learned that they weren't alone.

"Definitely feels like you are constantly thinking someone is watching you, or behind you, or creeping in your apartment at night," said Scafidi. "I'm paranoid, very high alert, we got cameras, bars on windows, still did all the things you are supposed to do."

Boston Police have arrested a 45-year-old man for breaking into a home on Oakland Street. They received a call for a suspicious person. After arriving, police spotted an open window with moving shades. They found the man sitting inside behind a locked bedroom door. Right now, they are unsure if he is connected to any of the other burglaries.