Bicyclist killed after being hit by garbage truck in Allston

BOSTON – A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning when they were hit by a garbage truck in Allston.

It happened around 10 a.m. in the area of Hano Street and Cambridge Street.

The bicyclist, an adult man, was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Boston police said the garbage truck driver remained on scene.

The man's uncle said the victim was a 21-year-old from Honduras who worked as a cook and loved to play guitar.

No further information is currently available.