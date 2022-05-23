Wayfair opening new Lynnfield store to showcase furniture brand

LYNNFIELD - Wayfair is opening a new physical store on the North Shore Tuesday, and this one is the first to showcase the Boston-based company's AllModern furniture brand.

The goal for the location at MarketStreet Lynnfield is to let customers touch and see products in-person before buying them. Design-service specialists will also be on-hand.

"The AllModern store will offer a truly unique shopping experience - blending hightouch service with tech-first convenience and inspiration," the company said.

Wayfair opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Massachusetts at the Natick Mall in 2019.