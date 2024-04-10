Wet and rainy weather could mean a difficult spring for allergy sufferers in Massachusetts

Wet and rainy year could mean a brutal allergy season in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The extremely wet and rainy spring Massachusetts has been having could spell bad news for allergy sufferers.

You may have noticed flowers starting to bloom. It's a sight for sore eyes after months of wet weather but the beauty may come at a cost.

Eighth rainiest year on record

According to the Next Weather team, Boston is experiencing its eighth rainiest year on record with nearly 19 inches between Jan. 1 and April 9.

"April showers bring May flowers which will cause all of our pollen counts to be higher and aggravate our allergy symptoms," said Dr. Aleena Banerji, the clinical director of the Allergy and Immunology Unit at Mass General. She said rain is the result of seasons changing.

"We've certainly seen that the spring season has increased in length over the last two decades. There's not as much cold weather anymore and not as much frost. And so things are pollinating. Pollen concentrations are higher," said Banerji.

Allergy symptoms can include sneezing, cough, congestion and itchy eyes.

How to cope with excess pollen

"I remind all my friends to start their medications for patients when the pollen season has started," said Banerji.

If you can't take allergy medications, Banerji suggests keeping windows closed, washing your hands and taking a shower before bed. But for some, allergies are a small price to pay for milder weather.

"It's so nice to be in the sun and get some Vitamin D, it really lifts the spirits after a long, cold, wet winter," said Boston resident Dana Reynolds.