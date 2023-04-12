Aliyah Boston, top pick in WNBA draft, began path to stardom at Worcester Academy

WORCESTER - A Worcester Academy grade makes WNBA history becoming the first overall pick in the 2023 draft. Local fans will like her last name too.

Aliyah Boston was selected with the top pick by the Indiana Fever. The 6'5" forward spent her college career at South Carolina. She won a national title with the Gamecocks in 2022. Boston had one more year of eligibility due to COVID but decided to forgo the year and head into the draft.

"I'm just very confident in myself and didn't want to make a different decision because I am just going to trust my gut," says Boston after being drafted. "It feels really great to be in the league and playing against the best women basketball players ever. I hope to grow Fever basketball."

Boston moved to Worcester from St. Thomas. She became a standout for Worcester Academy and was named Gatorade Player of the Year three times. Her high school coach, Sherry Levin, says she knew Boston was special the moment she saw her play. Opposing teams began double and triple teaming quickly in her high school career.

"Regarding Aliyah, there is no better role model. Any girl who wants to be a basketball player, watch Aliyah Boston highlights," smiles Levin. "Best player in women's basketball, NIL deals, South Carolina, National Champion, won every award you could win as a junior. People would ask do you think she will play? I smile and pause, and say, 'She will be an All-American.' She has done it with grace, poise and humility."

Boston says it has always been her dream to play professionally. She has yet to arrive in Indiana. The team says she is at rookie orientation in New York.