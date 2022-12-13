Alexey Brayman charged with using Merrimack, New Hampshire home in Russian smuggling ring

BOSTON - A man from Merrimack, New Hampshire is accused of using his home as part of a Russian smuggling ring.

Alexey Brayman was one of seven people charged in a federal indictment out of New York that accuses them of buying and shipping "millions of dollars in military and sensitive dual-use technologies from U.S. manufacturers and vendors" and illegally sending them into Russia since at least 2017.

Federal prosecutors said the items include "advanced electronics and sophisticated testing equipment used in quantum computing, hypersonic and nuclear weapons development and other military and space-based military applications.

Brayman surrendered to federal authorities Tuesday, according to the Boston Globe.

Prosecutors want him held on $250,000 bail and to surrender his passport.

Investigators say Brayman and the others were working with the "Serniya Network," which was allegedly run by Russia's intelligence services to smuggle sensitive military information and technology.

According to the indictment, Brayman "repeatedly used the New Hampshire Residence as a transshipment point for repackaging sensitive military-grade (sic) and export-controlled items and forwarding them to intermediate locations in Europe and Asia, from where they were transshipped to Russia."

Alexey Brayman's home on Ellie Drive in Merrimack, New Hampshire. CBS Boston

"The charged offenses are extremely serious. The defendants are charged with participating in a transnational fraud, money laundering and sanctions evasion scheme controlled by a foreign power that is actively engaged in armed conflict," U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a court document filed Tuesday in New York.