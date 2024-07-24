Alex Cora, Red Sox reportedly gaining momentum toward a contract extension

BOSTON -- Manager Alex Cora is only under contract with the Boston Red Sox through the end of the season. It sounds like the two sides would like to change that, as there is reportedly "momentum" toward Cora receiving a multiyear extension from Boston.

That big news comes via ESPN's Jeff Passan and Buster Olney, who reported Wednesday that the Red Sox and Cora have engaged in recent extension talks. Cora didn't want to hold contract negotiations during the season and has side-stepped questions regarding his future in Boston throughout the year, but the skipper has apparently had a change of heart.

"There is momentum toward a deal," Passan and Olney reported Wednesday. "After months of silence regarding Cora's lame-duck status, a multiyear contract is a real possibility."

Cora is one of the best managers in baseball, and currently has the Red Sox at 54-46 heading into Wednesday's rubber match against the Rockies in Colorado. Boston sits one game back of the Kansas City Royals for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

Sitting in the thick of the AL playoff race is a surprising spot for a Boston team that didn't have much buzz entering the season. But Cora has been able to guide the squad through a litany of injuries, especially in the rotation, and has the Red Sox in playoff contention. Boston went 31-18 from May 19 to the All-Star break, which was the best record in baseball over that span.

Cora is in his sixth season as manager of the Red Sox and owns a career record of 494-416 in his managerial career. He led the team to an historic 108-win regular season and a World Series title in his first season on the job in 2018.