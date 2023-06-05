Alex Cora offers promising update on Trevor Story

BOSTON -- When Trevor Story underwent surgery in the offseason to repair his elbow injury, it wasn't entirely clear how long he'd be out. The recovery timetable for the January surgery ranged from as short as four months to as long as the entire season.

Story said in February that he hoped to be able to return to the team for the second half of the season. And on Monday, roughly five months after Story went under the knife, Red Sox manager Alex Cora issued a promising update in that regard.

Cora told the media that Story is throwing from 105 feet in Fort Myers and taking batting practice, according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

Trevor Story is now throwing at 105 feet in Fort Myers and taking batting practice (regular BP speed - not high-velocity) in a batting cage. He’ll join the team in Fenway after the coming road trip for a check up and to discuss next steps in his rehab. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) June 5, 2023

MLB.com's Ian Browne noted that Cora added that Story could return to the Red Sox before he's able to play the field, too. (Bryce Harper is exclusively playing as a designated hitter this year after his Tommy John surgery.)

Alex Cora did not rule out Trevor Story coming back before he is able to play defense. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) June 5, 2023

The 30-year-old Story batted .238 last year, his first in Boston, but hit 16 home runs and 22 doubles while driving in 66 runs.