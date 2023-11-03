Alex Austin calls joining Patriots "surreal" as he explains his lifelong connection to franchise

FOXBORO -- Alex Austin joined the Patriots earlier this week, filling the roster spot left vacant when Kendrick Bourne was placed on IR. But the 22-year-old defensive back has been connected to the New England franchise for most of his life, and called joining the Patriots "surreal" when chatting with reporters in the locker room on Friday.

An undrafted rookie, Austin grew up a Patriots fan after hearing plenty of stories about New England from his "uncle." This wasn't his actual uncle, but a very close family friend that Austin considers family.

That man is Willie McGinest, who made plenty of big plays on his way to winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots. Now, Austin is in the very same locker room that McGinest called home for 12 seasons.

"It's a blessing. It's a surreal feeling knowing that I had an uncle that played here in this same locker room, wore this same uniforms," Austin said Friday. "Who won Super Bowls here and earned a lot of accolades. It's a surreal feeling being in this locker room and trying to win some big-time games here as well.

"I would have never thought I'd be a Patriot right now," added Austin. "I'm blessed and I'm ready to work."

Though McGinest wasn't a blood relative, he was seen as family and took Austin under his wing at a young age. Austin was just two years old when he met the Patriots Hall of Famer, who had a big hand in shaping him into the football player that he is today.

Austin was a seventh-round pick by the Bills out of Oregon State, but didn't make the Buffalo roster out of camp. He was claimed by Houston and was on and off the Texans practice squad, appearing in three games along the way. He was cut on Wednesday, and the Patriots quickly added him to their secondary.

McGinest was obviously pumped when Austin let him know that he would be donning a Patriots uniform.

"He always looked out for me and taught me the ropes of how to be a pro at a young age. He was excited and very happy, happy for me to get the opportunity to come up here and learn the 'Patriot Way.' It's going to be a big thing for my career," said Austin.

Playing for the Patriots and Bill Belichick is a lot different than most other organizations. After signing with New England, Austin received some valuable advice from his honorary uncle.

"Just to show up to work every day, humble, show up and work hard, be tough, and just be resilient," he said.

Austin admitted that joining a new team midseason is not an easy adjustment, but said that Patriots coaches and his new teammates have made things smooth for him over the last few days. He's doing everything he can to find a way to contribute to the team, potentially as early as Sunday afternoon when the Patriots host the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium.

Will his uncle make a trip back to Foxboro to see this new chapter of Austin's career? He's not sure.

"Short notice," Austin said with a smile. "It'd be cool to see him if he does show up. ... He knows his way around better than me."