Large search underway near Alewife MBTA Station for domestic assault suspect who ran from police
CAMBRIDGE – Massachusetts State Police are scouring the area surrounding the Alewife MBTA station for a domestic assault suspect.
State Police said the suspect ran off between Mass. Ave. and Route 2 near the Arlington-Cambridge line.
Residents are asked to be aware and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.
Police have not yet released any details about the suspect's identity.
No further information is currently available.
