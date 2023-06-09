Albert Breer responds to Jack Jones calling out "false" story of talking back to Bill Belichick

BOSTON -- On Thursday, Jack Jones called out Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer for spreading what the Patriots cornerback claims are false stories. On Friday, Breer responded.

Speaking on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher & Rich, Breer was asked to respond to Jones' series of tweets from Thursday, in which Jones disputed Breer's reporting that the cornerback had talked back to Bill Belichick last year, contributing to Jones being suspended for the team's regular-season finale.

"This isn't my first rodeo with something like this," said Breer. "I know when sensitive, inside information, when you're dealing with it, it is to be taken very seriously. And obviously, I do that when I'm reporting stories like this. Certainly, I stand by my information."

Despite that, Breer won't be responding to Jones on Twitter.

"I'm not going to handle it publicly with a player or a coach. I prefer to handle these things privately," Breer said. "I can promise you guys that when something like this comes to my attention, I do handle it privately."

Breer reiterated that what he reported was indeed true.

"The suspension was a result of him missing and/or being late for rehab sessions," Breer said. "At one point, he talked back to Bill when it came up and then that was addressed in a team meeting, and that was really it. I just stand by what I've reported in the past. I take these things seriously, obviously. You never want to be wrong about something like this."

Jones clearly disputes that reporting, tweeting Thursday, "I never mouthed off at Bill [I don't know] where y'all getting that from… Throw that out tho." Jones later tweeted directly to Breer, saying, "please don't write false stories. how you portray the players to the media could help or hurt our career im not asking you not to do your job but DONT LIE."

Earlier this week, Belichick was asked about Jones' work this offseason after that Week 18 suspension.

"Still working his way back in there," Belichick said. "So, good to see him out there. We'll see how that goes."

A fourth-round pick out of USC last year, Jones recorded two interceptions (taking one back for a pick-six against Aaron Rodgers) and six pass defenses in 13 games as a rookie, getting two starts before suffering an injury in Week 14.