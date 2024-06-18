Wyc Grousbeck says Al Horford will be back with Celtics in 2024-25

BOSTON -- Al Horford waited 17 seasons to be crowned an NBA champion. While there was some speculation that the 38-year-old may retire this summer, Horford isn't ready to hang his kicks up just yet.

According to Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, Horford will be back with Boston for the 2024-25 NBA season.

"Al is coming back for next year," Grousbeck told WEEI's The Greg Hill Show on Tuesday morning. "That's what I've been told."

Grousbeck also confirmed Horford's return to WBZ-TV's Dan Roche later in the day Tuesday. Horford is signed through next season with a $9.5 million salary.

Horford was instrumental to Boston's title run all season. He took a backseat to Kristaps Porzingis and came off the bench for the first time in his career during the regular season, though he still started 33 games as Porzingis nursed smaller injuries or got days off. Then in the playoffs when Porzingis went down with serious ailments, Horford was there to fill in somewhat seamlessly with some solid defense and a handful of big threes.

Horford started 15 of Boston's 19 games in the playoffs, and averaged 9.2 points off 47.8 percent shooting and 7.0 rebounds per contest. He had a huge Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, sinking seven three-pointers and scoring 23 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers. He also had a huge Game 5 of the East Semis against the Cleveland Cavaliers, scoring 22 points and pulling down 15 rebounds as Boston won the series to advance the Conference Finals.

His return for next season means the Celtics will have its core back next season. Jaylen Brown is set to begin his supermax extension, and Jayson Tatum will receive his own in the coming months. Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are both locked in, and Derrick White should be getting an extension from Boston this summer.

Horford has some experience winning back-to-back titles too, as he did so in college with the Florida Gators. The Celtics are currently the betting favorites to repeat in 2025, and it would be a storybook ending for Horford to potentially end his NBA career the same way he ended his collegiate career.