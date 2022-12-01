Celtics reportedly sign Al Horford to a two-year, $20 million extension

BOSTON -- Al Horford's second stint with the Celtics will continue for a few more years. Horford has agreed to a two-year, $20 million extension that will keep him with the team through 2025, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Horford is making $26.5 million this season, the final year of a four-year, $109 million contract that he originally signed with the Philadelphia 76ers after leaving Boston as a free agent in 2019. He struggled in Philly and was dumped to the Thunder in 2020, before enjoying a career revival with the Celtics last year.

Horford was a steadying presence for Boston last season, and an integral piece for a team that went to the NBA Finals. The 36-year-old is averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for Boston this season, and has been an anchor in the frontcourt while Robert Williams works his way back from offseason knee surgery. The Celtics are an NBA-best 18-4 on the season.

Now Horford has signed an extremely team-friendly deal that will keep him with the team through his 39th birthday. Including his current deal, Horford is essentially in Boston for the next three years at $46.5 million, which is a bargain by NBA standards.

Next season, the Boston frontcourt of Horford and Williams will cost the team just $21 million. That will give Brad Stevens plenty of flexibility to bring the entire band back, with forward Grant Williams set to become a restricted free agent and Jaylen Brown potentially due for an extension.