3 arrested in high-end watch store robbery on Boylston Street, fourth remains on the run

BOSTON - Three people were arrested in an armed robbery at an upscale watch store Friday evening in Boston and a fourth person remains on the run.

It happened at Audemars Piguet Boutique Boston on Boylston Street, where watches can cost anywhere from $18,000 to almost $250,000. Police said the suspects broke into the business with hammers, grabbed watches and fled down Boylston Street.

Police stopped the car at the corner of Tremont and Boylston streets, where three suspects were apprehended. The fourth, the driver of their getaway car, ran off towards Stuart Street and hasn't been located. Police said they searched the car and found a watch still in its box, a sledgehammer and a gun. No one was hurt.

Akari Cummings, 21, of Dorchester; Jaydrian Diaz, 20, of Jamaica Plain; and Isiah McPherson, 21, of Boston were all arrested and will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.