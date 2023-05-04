Watch CBS News
BU study finds living near an airport can be bad for your sleep

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - Living anywhere near an airport can be bad for your sleep.

Researchers at the Boston University School of Public Health, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Harvard looked at the sleep patterns of more than 35,000 people living around 90 of the country's major airports. They found that even moderate levels of airplane noise can interrupt a good night's sleep.

In fact, people exposed to airplane levels as low as 45 decibels were more likely to sleep less than 7 hours per night. That noise level is a little more than being in a library and a little less than a typical conversation in your home.

This study adds to the growing evidence that environmental noise can have a negative impact on overall health.

