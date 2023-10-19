Airline passengers at Logan Airport cautious after worldwide travel alert

BOSTON - A global travel alert did not keep people from the terminals inside Logan Airport Thursday. Travelers were lined up at international ticket gates even as devastating scenes in the Middle East have people in other foreign cities worried the unrest could possibly spread.

The State Department posted a worldwide caution. "Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution," the State Department said.

Alena Cherapau enrolled in the government's Smart Traveler plan before her trip to Belarus. "This is very helpful because if something is going to happen to you, they would know, hey you're probably in that country," she explained.

The State Department warning directs travelers to "stay alert in locations frequented by tourists." It advises people to sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment program to get alerts and make it easier to be located during an emergency. It also tells travelers to follow the U.S. Department of State social media accounts.

Security analyst Ed Davis said people should take it seriously. "If you do go to a foreign country, you should have a plan, you should know where the embassy is, you should know where the hospitals are, you should have your passports with you at all times in case something does happen," Davis said.

"Well, it's not going to change what we're doing, but it's just good to be aware, know what's going on, be aware of your surroundings," said Breanna Gunderman. She was planning to board a flight to Iceland. She and her travel partner Samara Lull said they planned the trip with safety in mind. "Just to make sure that people know where were going, and what our itinerary is," said Lull. "We want to be safe."

"We don't have to be frightened," said Davis. "I'm not trying to frighten anybody, but the reality is, we're in uncharted territory here when it comes to these coalitions, and how they're going to manifest themselves."