"Airbnb for pools": Website allows Waltham woman to rent out her pool by the hour

BOSTON -- Pools are expensive and a hassle to maintain, but who wouldn't love one during a heatwave.

Now there's a way to cool off without the trouble. "It's exactly like Airbnb for pools," explained Erin Moriarty of Waltham. She rents out her pool by the hour on Swimply.

Plug in your location and the site shows you all the available pools for rent in your area. You can compare prices, check photos, read reviews, and book your slot.

"It's a great way for people to host an event, it's more fun than just going out to eat, the families can enjoy themselves," said Erin.

You can have a small family gathering or, for an additional fee, a larger party.

Erin is expecting dozens for an event a local businesswoman planned for her employees.

For the most part, her experiences have been positive, except for a gender reveal party she had last year. "They had balloons full of confetti and we are still picking bits of confetti out of the yard," she said.

She's made more than $20,000 since last summer but has put much of that back into the property adding additional seating, a fire pit, and a port-a-potty so guests don't need to use her basement bathroom anymore. All the upgrades she hopes will allow her to charge more for the rental.

"It's been lucrative, helped pay for itself."