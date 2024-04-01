Watch CBS News
Do you have any advice for people with plantar fasciitis? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

Salina writes, "I suffer from plantar fasciitis.  Do you have any advice for me?"

The plantar fascia is a tough band of tissue on the bottom of the foot that connects the heel bone to the toes. This band of tissue can get inflamed, typically causing pain in the heel when you first get out of bed or after being seated for some time.  

The pain usually eases as you walk around. The best ways to treat the condition are to ice your heel several times a day, perform certain foot exercises, take over-the-counter anti-inflammatory pain medications, and wear shoes with good arch support.  

Other options include wearing splints at night which keep your foot straight or using special shoe inserts.  Some patients need steroid injections, but surgery is rarely necessary.

