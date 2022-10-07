Adrian Phillips, James White break down Russell Wilson's failed fourth down pass in overtime

Patriots 1st Down: What the New England defense needs to do to beat Lions in Week 5

BOSTON -- When Russell Wilson faced a gotta-have-it fourth-and-1 at the Colts' 5-yard line and failed to throw the game-winning touchdown ... well, a lot of people could believe it. There's a history there, you know.

Nevertheless, the criticism of Wilson came fast and furious, as most viewers couldn't understand how or why the quarterback failed to see a wide-open K.J. Hamler on a quick slant route. Had Wilson seen the open receiver, the Broncos would have won the game. Instead, he threw to Courtland Sutton, who was covered by Stephon Gilmore.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho was one of the critics, posting a video on Twitter in which he expressed his disbelief in Wilson's lack of vision on the play.

"You are making $245 million. I need you to win. Look [the safety] off, and hit K.J. Hamler on the slant," Acho said, repeating the same message two more times for effect. "Honestly, it couldn't get any easier. It could not. Get. Any. Easier. Russ, you've got some explaining to do."

While Wilson won't be doing much explaining, a pair of Patriots -- one current, one former -- chimed in to help.

Current Patriots safety Adrian Phillips replied to Acho's video, agreeing that throwing at Gilmore was a bad decision but explaining what went into it.

"It's ALWAYS the wrong choice to throw at [Gilmore]‼️ BUT pre-snap you gotta take the 1v1 cause Free safety was frontside," Phillips tweeted. "There SHOULDNT be any real look-off cause you got a dawg backside that doesn't like/need help. Now post-snap? Whatever happened, happened."

Recently retired running back James White quote-tweeted Phillips, agreeing with the safety's assessment.

"I was going to say the same thing," White tweeted. "The safety was cheated to the frontside so that's why he worked backside with Sutton. But he definitely should have eventually came off of him once he saw he was covered for that long."

The consensus was that yes, Wilson should have made a better play. But, well, these things don't happen without reason. Fortunately, the professionals are ready and willing to share what that reason might be on any given play.