Starting ADHD meds in adulthood may increase risk of heart disease, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A new study finds adults who start taking ADHD medications may be at higher risk of heart disease and stroke.

It's estimated that up to 5% of U.S. adults have the condition, but a new study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology suggests that those taking medication for the first time may have an elevated heart risk.

Researchers looked at tens of thousands of adult patients with ADHD and found that those initiating medications like Ritalin and Strattera may be more likely to have a stroke or develop heart failure over 10 years. Those taking larger doses appeared to be at higher risk compared to those taking lower doses or prior users.

That said, a lot more research needs to be done to confirm these results. And remember, this study involved adults, not children. The proper use of ADHD medications in kids does not appear to carry any long-term risk of heart disease or other serious health conditions.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 6:01 PM EDT

