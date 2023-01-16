Watch CBS News
Study finds those with ADHD are more likely to experience anxiety, depression

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON -- A new study finds that people with ADHD may be at higher risk of poor mental health than people with other neurodevelopmental conditions.

Autism has been linked to mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Interested in finding out whether the same is true for ADHD, researchers looked at more than 500 adults in the UK.  

They found that those with ADHD symptoms were more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits.  

Scientists hope that more research in this area will lead to greater mental health resources to support people with ADHD.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

January 16, 2023

