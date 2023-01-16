Study finds those with ADHD are more likely to experience anxiety, depression

BOSTON -- A new study finds that people with ADHD may be at higher risk of poor mental health than people with other neurodevelopmental conditions.

Autism has been linked to mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Interested in finding out whether the same is true for ADHD, researchers looked at more than 500 adults in the UK.

They found that those with ADHD symptoms were more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits.

Scientists hope that more research in this area will lead to greater mental health resources to support people with ADHD.