Adam Vinatieri has gotten insanely jacked in retirement

BOSTON -- Adam Vinatieri hasn't had any footballs to kick since 2019. He's apparently spent all of his free time lifting every single weight in his vicinity.

The four-time Super Bowl champion and likely future Hall of Famer shared a video to Twitter this week, in which he posed a simple question: "Is this how 50 is supposed to look?!"

Attached to the tweet is a video of Vinatieri working out with his son. And in that video ... Vinatieri is jacked.

The video was a follow-up to a Christmas Eve tweet from Vinatieri, in which he wished everyone a "Merry Liftmas."

Vinatieri celebrated his 50th birthday on Dec. 28, but he's clearly staying in good shape. And if he does end up getting the call to Canton one of these days, the Hall of Fame better be prepared to have a gold jacket fit for a linebacker to give to the greatest clutch kicker of all time. 

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 11:15 AM

