Adam Gauthier, driver charged in killing Seekonk teen, grandparents in Christmas crash, to face new charges

FALL RIVER - The driver charged in a late-night Christmas crash that killed three people in Somerset will likely face new charges on Tuesday.

Forty-one-year-old Adam Gauthier, allegedly drove the wrong way down Route 6 West, crossing the bridge and striking an SUV head-on around 11 Christmas night.

Floriano Arruda, 73, of Seekonk, was driving the SUV, with his wife, Donna Arruda, 68, in the passenger seat and his 15-year-old grandson, Jacoby Arruda, of Seeconk in the back seat. The Arrudas were rushed to area hospitals. Jacoby Arruda was pronounced dead on Christmas night at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. Floriano Arruda died at Rhode Island Hospital on December 26, and Donna Arruda died at Rhode Island Hospital on December 29.

Gauthier, who lives in New York City but used to live in Somerset, is already being held on $100,000 cash bail after he was arraigned from his hospital bed on December 26 on multiple charges, including two counts of manslaughter while operating under the influence and two counts of motor vehicle homicide - OUI liquor.

Now, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office says, Gauthier will face another charge of manslaughter while operating under the influence and of motor vehicle homicide - OUI liquor in the death of Donna Arruda.

A third vehicle in the crash also sustained front-end damage and the driver and front-seat passenger sustained minor injuries.