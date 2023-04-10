Watch CBS News
Red Sox awaiting word on Adam Duvall's wrist injury

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON -- Adam Duvall was off to an incredible start to his Red Sox career. That may be put on pause after the center fielder left Sunday's win in Detroit with a left wrist injury.

Duvall was forced out of Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Tigers in the bottom of the ninth after he hurt his wrist diving for a fly ball. His glove appeared to get stuck in the grass as he tried to make a play on a shot to center by Detroit first baseman Spencer Torkelson. Duvall was holding his left wrist when he got up, and left the field with Sox manager Alex Cora and a team trainer.

Boston hopes to know more about the severity of Duvall's injury on Monday.

"He's getting X-rays right now, so we don't know," Cora said after Sunday's win. "We'll know more tomorrow."

Duvall's 2022 season was cut short because of a left wrist injury, limiting him to just 86 games. That makes Sunday's injury all the more concerning for Duvall and the Red Sox. 

Duvall, who signed a one-year, $7 million deal with Boston in the offseason, was hitting .455 with four home runs and 14 RBI over his first eight games with the Red Sox.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 8:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

