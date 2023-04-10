Red Sox awaiting word on Adam Duvall's wrist injury

BOSTON -- Adam Duvall was off to an incredible start to his Red Sox career. That may be put on pause after the center fielder left Sunday's win in Detroit with a left wrist injury.

Duvall was forced out of Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Tigers in the bottom of the ninth after he hurt his wrist diving for a fly ball. His glove appeared to get stuck in the grass as he tried to make a play on a shot to center by Detroit first baseman Spencer Torkelson. Duvall was holding his left wrist when he got up, and left the field with Sox manager Alex Cora and a team trainer.

Boston hopes to know more about the severity of Duvall's injury on Monday.

"He's getting X-rays right now, so we don't know," Cora said after Sunday's win. "We'll know more tomorrow."

Duvall's 2022 season was cut short because of a left wrist injury, limiting him to just 86 games. That makes Sunday's injury all the more concerning for Duvall and the Red Sox.

Duvall, who signed a one-year, $7 million deal with Boston in the offseason, was hitting .455 with four home runs and 14 RBI over his first eight games with the Red Sox.