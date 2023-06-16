Acton Police seek ID of man who followed woman from train station

Acton Police looking to identify man who followed woman from train station

ACTON - Police in Acton are searching for a man who followed a woman from a Commuter Rail station Wednesday night. Video shows the 58-year-old woman being followed by the man she didn't know at 10:20 p.m.

She was followed for a half a mile before she made it a neighbor's house, calling for help. The homeowner answered and told the man he was calling police.

The man walked away, and police believe he got into a dark colored sedan and left the area. Police do not think a crime was committed, but they want to know what the man's intentions were.

Police say they have been receiving good tips about who the man is.