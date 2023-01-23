Acton police locate driver accused of fleeing fatal pedestrian crash

ACTON – A person died Monday morning after being hit by a van outside an Acton home. Police said the driver did not stop initially, but has since been located.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene and then brought to an area hospital but did not survive.

Officers determined a dark-colored van fled the scene after hitting the victim. Within several hours, the alleged driver contacted police.

Police have not released the names of the driver or victim.