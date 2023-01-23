Watch CBS News
Acton police locate driver accused of fleeing fatal pedestrian crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

ACTON – A person died Monday morning after being hit by a van outside an Acton home. Police said the driver did not stop initially, but has since been located.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene and then brought to an area hospital but did not survive.

Officers determined a dark-colored van fled the scene after hitting the victim. Within several hours, the alleged driver contacted police.

Police have not released the names of the driver or victim.

CBSBoston.com Staff
January 23, 2023

