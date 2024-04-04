Watch CBS News
An "active" workstation may improve brain health

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Having an "active" workstation may improve your brain health. These workstations incorporate a walking pad, bike, stepper, and/or standing desk. In other words, a "desk" that involved something other than sitting.

A team at the Mayo Clinic placed 44 participants in four office settings over four days and analyzed their neurocognitive function including reasoning, memory, concentration, and typing speed. They found while using the active workstations, their brain function either improved or stayed the same.

Reasoning scores also improved when standing, stepping, or walking compared to sitting, though typing speed slowed.

But perhaps, healthcare providers should mention active workstations when counseling patients about ways to prevent obesity, heart disease, and diabetes.

