ACLU and North Brookfield settle lawsuit about prohibiting Pride event and drag performance

North Brookfield settles lawsuit with ACLU and Rural Justice Network over drag performance at pride

North Brookfield settles lawsuit with ACLU and Rural Justice Network over drag performance at pride

North Brookfield settles lawsuit with ACLU and Rural Justice Network over drag performance at pride

NORTH BROOKFIELD - The town of North Brookfield has settled with the ACLU and Rural Justice Network after prohibiting a pride event to be held in the town.

In November of 2023 the chair, and vice chair of the town's select board were accused of unlawfully blocking a permit for the pride event after learning it would have a drag performance.

"North Brookfield has now taken steps we hope will ensure that groups like the Rural Justice Network can exercise their right to express themselves equally and openly in public spaces. We look forward to celebrating Small Town Pride this year and for many years to come," Senior Managing Attorney at the ACLU of Massachusetts Ruth Bourquin said.

The ACLU said that the chair and vice chair had previously denied the Rural Justice Network from including any drag performances in their Small Town Pride events in 2023 because they personally believe drag performances are "wrong."

As part of the settlement the town planning board approved the permit for the Small Town Pride event on June 29, and agreed to not interfere with the events in the future. The select board was also stripped of all future power to approve events in local parks.