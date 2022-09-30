Watch CBS News
Accessible USPS drop box placed next to Waltham Post Office after woman's push for it

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

WALTHAM -- It was just last week when WBZ-TV first met Carol Watts at her home in Waltham. The 79-year-old shared her frustrations with the lack of an accessible drop-box in town. It is a battle she has documented for nearly five years. 

"That's just me. I see a wrong and I want to try to right it if I can," said Watts. 

There are dozens of USPS drop boxes around Waltham but none of them can be accessed without having to get out of the car. The city has more than 60,000 residents and Watts argued each of them could benefit from one including elderly or disabled people, busy parents, and more. 

A week after our first report aired, things had changed. 

A new accessible drop box has been placed next to the post office on Main Street in Waltham. When asked for comment Friday, the USPS did not respond. 

"To me, it is not just a mailbox," said Watts. "It is really important to the community." 

"It looks so simple, but it is so necessary for people," said Waltham City Council Member Paul Katz. "It shouldn't have been such a struggle to get this. I am happy we have this at a central location at the Main Street post office. It really should be throughout the city in all of the communities, and it should be accessible to everybody." 

Katz credited Watt's persistence and community activism for getting results. 

For her part, Watts said it's who she is. She pointed to her Irish-Catholic upbringing for fueling her persistence.  

"If I have a project, I feel as though I give it my all." 

