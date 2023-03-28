Acadia National Park entrance fees are going up

Grandma, grandson visiting every national park Grandma and grandson visiting all 63 U.S. National Parks 04:44

BAR HARBOR, Maine - A price hike is coming to Acadia National Park.

The National Park Service announced on Tuesday that most visitors to the popular attraction in Maine will have to pay more starting April 1.

The entrance fees for cars will rise from $30 to $35. Hikers and bikers will have to pay $20 instead of $15. And the Acadia Annual Pass is going from $55 to to $70.

The new prices do not impact those who already have annual, senior or military park passes. Visitors under 16 can still get in for free.

The Park Service says raising prices will help them expand bus service, which should result in less traffic and parking congestion at Acadia. Nearly 4 million people visited the park in 2022.

There are still opportunities to visit Acadia for free this year. The Park Service says the remaining free entrance days are:

April 22 – First Day of National Park Week

August 4 – Great American Outdoors Day

September 23 – National Public Lands Day

November 11 – Veterans Day