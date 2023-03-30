Rare Abyssinian cats going up for adoption with MSPCA; "They'll be wonderful pets"

CENTERVILLE - Eight purebred, exotic cats with the MSPCA will soon be looking for new homes. The animal shelter's Cape Cod Adoption Center took in the Abyssinian cats last week after the breeder was unable to care for them in overcrowded conditions.

These are the first Abyssinian cats the MSPCA has received in five years.

"They're very popular not just because they're active and affectionate, but also because of their unique look, especially their rather large ears," said Colleen Evans, the director of operations at the Centerville adoption center.

The cats are being treated for gastrointestinal and respiratory issues, but should be recovered in the next two weeks.

"Despite the unrest and discomfort of their ordeal, these cats are incredibly friendly. They'll be wonderful pets when they're ready to go to new homes," Evans said.

Once the cats are ready to go to a new home, visit mspca.org/capeadopt to make an adoption inquiry.