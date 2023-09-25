Boston-based auction sells "exceedingly rare" theater tickets from Abraham Lincoln's assassination

Theater tickets from night of Abraham Lincoln's assassination sold for $262,500

Theater tickets from night of Abraham Lincoln's assassination sold for $262,500

Theater tickets from night of Abraham Lincoln's assassination sold for $262,500

BOSTON – An "exceedingly rare" piece of American history was sold by a Boston-based auction house for a hefty price.

RR Auction sold a pair of tickets to Ford's Theatre from the night of April 14, 1865 for $262,500.

That was the night President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth during the show.

The original tickets were sold for 75 cents apiece.

"These front-row seats to history allowed the original theatergoers to witness a tragic performance that changed the course of our nation," said Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction. "We're honored to have played a part in preserving and sharing this remarkable piece of American history."