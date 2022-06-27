Watch CBS News
Abortion rights advocates plan all day rally in Swampscott

By CBSBoston.com Staff

Massachusetts demonstrators protest Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
SWAMPSCOTT – Demonstrators in Massachusetts and around the country are continuing their efforts Monday after spending the weekend protesting the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Monday morning in Swampscott, abortion rights advocates plan to gather at the World War II memorial for a protest expected to last throughout the day.

Elected officials are invited to Monday's protest in Swampscott. Some activists say those officials need to do more to protect the rights of women.  

Monday's Swampscott protest begins at 10 a.m. Organizers said if they exceed capacity at the monument, they'll move to the Town Hall lawn. They are planning on demonstrating until 5 p.m.   

Throughout the weekend, protests were held in various cities and towns around Massachusetts.

Protesters in Boston spoke about how to bring back abortion rights across the country, and how to organize movements.

"Rallies and protests without specific demands calling on the people around us, people in power. So we are here to discuss those next steps," UMass Boston student Emilia Morgan said. "What should we be calling on Gov. Baker to do? What should we be calling on President Biden to do? Because they've shown they're not doing enough."

First published on June 27, 2022 / 7:26 AM

