Toddler pulled from pool in Abington, taken to hospital
ABINGTON - A toddler was rushed to the hospital on Monday afternoon after being rescued from an Abington pool.
The fire department said a bystander performed CPR on the 2-year-old. Emergency crews took over when they arrived.
There was no immediate word on the child's condition - the fire department said their thoughts and prayers are with the family.
