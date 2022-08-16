Watch CBS News
Toddler pulled from pool in Abington, taken to hospital

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

ABINGTON - A toddler was rushed to the hospital on Monday afternoon after being rescued from an Abington pool.

The fire department said a bystander performed CPR on the 2-year-old. Emergency crews took over when they arrived.

abington-pool.jpg
A toddler was pulled from this pool in Abington.  CBS Boston

There was no immediate word on the child's condition - the fire department said their thoughts and prayers are with the family. 

First published on August 15, 2022 / 8:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

