"Like a second father": Jim Kelliher leaves lasting legacy after 50 years as Abington football coach

ABINGTON – For half a century, Jim Kelliher has been a mainstay on the sidelines at Abington High School as head coach of the Green Wave football team. But on Thanksgiving Day, he's hanging up his whistle.

"I just consider myself the luckiest guy in the world. I really, truly do," Kelliher said.

The longtime coach is thought of by his peers and players as a giant of sorts whose resume is unmatched in Massachusetts.

"He was a pretty intense guy. He was just a larger than life person," defensive coordinator Jim Daly said, recalling his first impression of Kelliher in the 1980s. "Kind of intimidating. He's a big dude."

Kelliher will be leaving big shoes to fill next fall as he goes into retirement. He took over the position for his hometown team in 1974.

Choosing to set up shop at his alma mater, Kelliher built a football family that has brought home five state titles and memorably delivered a game ball to his home when the head coach was sidelined for a semifinal win with COVID during the pandemic.

Kelliher has coached multiple fathers and then in later years their sons.

Football is a family tradition in the Reilly household.

"I used to be his water boy way back when. Then I played for him in the late 80s," associate head coach Ed Reilly said.

Ed's son Michael followed in his father's footsteps, going from water boy to quarterback and learning under a legend.

"He's like part of our family. He really is. I've said it before he's like a second father to me. Now he's a good friend," Ed Reilly said.

"Growing up I heard a lot of different stories. Always looked forward to playing on this team one day. Now that I am it's kind of surreal," said Michael, a junior quarterback.

It's a common theme for the majority of Kelliher's coaching staff, made up mostly of men who used to play for their now boss.

"He's taught me everything. The guy, he's a great tactician. Breaking down film, when I say breaking down film it was true film back in the day," Daly said. "I like to say everyone thinks of him used to be the big bear, but he's just a big teddy bear when you get to know him."

Never taking himself too seriously, Kelliher has gone as far as dying his hair green for games. That was a moment he reserved for the season finale a year ago.

Kelliher is weighing whether to bring that look back one last time for his final game on Thanksgiving Day.

So what does Kelliher want his legacy to be following a lengthy career?

"Just that a kid might look at it and say he helped me become a football player," Kelliher said.

In 50 years, Kelliher has taught countless lessons to his players.

"Really just out of football. you always want to be nice to people. people remember what you do," said Michael Reilly said.

"He's always told his players 'First and foremost be a gentleman,'" Daly said. "I think those type of life lessons will be his legacy. The Xs and Os, they're there. The wins and losses, everybody already knows about that. But behind the scenes, helping of kids get their grades up, things like that, those are the things a lot of people don't know about Jim Kelliher. That'll last with me."