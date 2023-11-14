Abington Police looking for truck that allegedly dumped cement on Bedford Street

ABINGTON - Abington Police are looking for a truck they say spilled cement near the Abington Fire Station.

Witnesses say the truck driver pulled over near the scene on Bedford Street, stopped then drove away on Route 18.

The cement damaged several vehicles and three lanes of traffic had to be closed for hours while the cement was cleaned up. Police said local businesses have provided video footage of the truck.