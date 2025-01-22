Patriots mock draft roundup: Will New England pick offense or defense at 4th overall?

What can Patriots do with fourth overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft?

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots and Mike Vrabel are filling out the head coach's new staff, and will soon turn their attention to building up the roster. The Patriots have a lot of work to do this winter, but a lot of avenues to address the team's lack of talent.

After a 4-13 season in 2024, the Patriots have plenty of needs this offseason. They need to find a starting tackle for both the left and right side. They could use some more oomph on the defensive line to help a non-existent pass rush. They could use a playmaking receiver (or two) and will likely add another young running back to the mix.

The needs are aplenty, and most of them will likely be filled through free agency and via trade. But the Patriots also have a big chip in the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Of course that pick could have been the No. 1 selection had the Patriots simply lost in Week 18 to the Buffalo Bills, but former head coach Jerod Mayo went out with a win and dropped the team three spots in the draft order. The fourth pick certainly isn't as valuable as the top pick would have been, but the Patriots should still be able to land a player that can come in and make an immediate impact -- or trade down and land additional players and additional picks.

While there are still three games remaining in the 2024 season, "Mock Draft Season" is upon us in New England. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. -- the grand poohbah of mock drafting -- released his first mock draft for 2025 on Wednesday, while a slew of other mockers got an early jump on the mockery over the last week or so.

Will the Patriots go offense or defense with that No. 4 pick? Kiper has the Patriots going with a huge defensive playmaker at No. 4, while others have New England selecting a plug-and-play option on offense.

Here's what the draft experts think Vrabel, Eliot Wolf, and the New England Patriots will do with that fourth overall pick on April 26 in Green Bay.

Mel Kiper Jr. ESPN: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State

Abdul Carter of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after a sack against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

"Carter is instinctive and fast, and he seems to always be around the ball. He converted from off-ball linebacker to the edge this season and dominated to the tune of 12 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss. For a New England team that struggled to get pressure, Carter would be a massive addition. New coach Mike Vrabel could move him around and use his disruptive traits to improve the Patriots' league-low sack count (28).

"New England also has glaring holes at receiver and on the offensive line. If Hunter is still on the board, he fits. Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan makes some sense, too. And there's a shot the Pats will get an offer to trade back, which would put them in a better spot to take one of the top offensive tackles. But Carter -- my No. 2 prospect -- could take this defense to another level."

The 6-foot-3, 252-pound Carter was a monster over his three seasons for the Nittany Lions with 23 sacks over 42 games. He was a consensus All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

The Patriots are in desperate need of someone who can get to the quarterback, and Carter fits that bill. If he lands in New England, he'd form a terrifying duo with fellow defensive end Keion White.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

University of Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter kisses the Heisman Trophy. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"Hunter to the Patriots would be tremendous for everyone involved. New England gets a ridiculous two-way player, and Hunter can be featured prominently right away."

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy after he had an incredible two-way season for the Buffaloes. As a receiver, he had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a corner, he picked off four passes, defended 11 others, and had 25 tackles.

He could be the ideal No. 2 corner opposite Christian Gonzalez or a solid slot option in the receiving corps for New England -- or potentially both. There is a whole lot of intrigue and potential surrounding Hunter as he gets set to enter the NFL.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. blocks against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl. Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"Kelvin Banks Jr. was my OT1 over the summer and nothing's changed. He's athletic, has good feet, plays with balance and power and uses his hands well. He's better in passpro than the run right now, but it's close -- and he's only going to get better."

Banks -- who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 320 pounds -- was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Longhorns and was a unanimous All-American in 2024. He also took home the Outland Trophy, awarded to the best interior offensive lineman in the nation.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"The expectation is that most teams will prefer Travis Hunter at cornerback, but he has the talent to appear in some wide receiver packages as well. New England needs to supplement the offensive core, so it would not be a surprise if the Patriots favored a full-time player like Tetairoa McMillan."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan makes a catch during the 2024 season. Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"How we view the Patriots' needs at the moment compared to three months from now could vary wildly, based on the cap space this organization has to address key positions in free agency. With his tracking skills and fluid catch radius, McMillan has a skill set similar to that of Tee Higgins (who shouldn't see a minute of free agency, if the Bengals are smart)."

McMillan was a consensus All-American in 2024 after catching 84 passes for 1,319 yards (which led the Pac-12) and eight touchdowns. Over 37 games in his collegiate career, he came down with 213 catches for over 3,400 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-5 McMillan would give Drake Maye a big target at receiver, and one that can do a lot of damage after the catch.

Brugler also has the Patriots drafting Texas tackle Cameron Williams 38th overall in the second round.

Luke Easternling, Athlon Sports: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

"Not getting a shot at Carter or Hunter would be a bummer for New England, but they still have a chance to land a difference-maker with this pick. McMillan's massive frame and impressive athletic ability have drawn comparisons to a young Mike Evans, and while it's unfair to compare prospects to future Hall of Famers, McMillan clearly has the physical tools to eventually develop into that kind of impact player."

Ryan Roberts, A to Z Sports: Abdul Carter, DE Penn State

"With the quarterback [of] the future already on the roster with Drake Maye, the Patriots have the luxury of taking the best player available. Carter has All-Pro upside as a pass rusher, and is still just learning how good he can be since moving over from linebacker this past offseason.

"Drake Maye needs all the weapons he can get and a big-bodied receiver who also can thrive getting yards after the catch. McMillan can do that and then some for the Patriots."

Roberts has the Patriots addressing their need at tackle by taking Cameron Williams in the second round, and drafting Utah State receiver Jalen Royals (126 receptions for 1,914 yards and 21 touchdowns over three seasons) in the third round.