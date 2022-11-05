State investigators say food delivery apps brought alcohol to underage students

BOSTON - State alcohol regulators busted food delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats for dropping off alcohol to underage students using fake out of state IDs. The bust was part of Operation Safe Campus, an annual initiative between Labor Day and Halloween which aims to keep alcohol out of the hands of underage students.

This year, the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission or ABCC found over 300 minors in possession of alcohol, 40 adults getting alcohol for minors, and 100 individuals with fake IDs.

This is not the first time a food delivery service has been under fire by the ABCC. Last year, the Commission cited the service GoPuff for providing alcohol to 20 underage Boston area students.

In response to the investigation, DoorDash told WBZ that it requires customers to upload a photo of their identification to the app before making an alcohol purchase. Then, it runs the ID through a state-of-the-art verification vendor.

Both companies say they scan the purchaser's ID upon delivery.