Watch CBS News
Local News

Animal control seeking information about 14 bunnies abandoned in East Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

14 abandoned rabbits found, rescued in East Boston
14 abandoned rabbits found, rescued in East Boston 00:22

BOSTON - Fourteen abandoned bunnies were found Tuesday near a walking path at Belle Isle March in East Boston.

Animal control officers and helpful bystanders secured the rabbits who were scurrying around in the brush.

The rabbits are domesticated animals and would not have been able to survive in the wild, according to the City of Boston Animal Care and Control. It is illegal to abandon animals in Massachusetts and Animal Control is seeking any information about the animals.

The rabbits are now at MSPCA-Angell, where they will be available for adoption. Animal Control says the rabbits are friendly, in good condition and doing well.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 6:28 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.