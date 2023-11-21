Animal control seeking information about 14 bunnies abandoned in East Boston

BOSTON - Fourteen abandoned bunnies were found Tuesday near a walking path at Belle Isle March in East Boston.

Animal control officers and helpful bystanders secured the rabbits who were scurrying around in the brush.

The rabbits are domesticated animals and would not have been able to survive in the wild, according to the City of Boston Animal Care and Control. It is illegal to abandon animals in Massachusetts and Animal Control is seeking any information about the animals.

The rabbits are now at MSPCA-Angell, where they will be available for adoption. Animal Control says the rabbits are friendly, in good condition and doing well.