Aaron Rodgers suffers potentially season-ending injury in first drive with New York Jets

NEW YORK – Monday Night Football featured a wild swing of emotions for the New York Jets.

The Patriots' AFC East rival went into the season with massive expectations after trading for Aaron Rodgers. But one drive into his tenure as Jets quarterback, Rodgers suffered a potentially season-ending Achilles injury.

Despite the devastating blow, the Jets pulled out a remarkable win over the Buffalo Bills. Rookie Xavier Gipson ended the game in overtime with a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown, giving the Jets a 22-16 victory.

But after the game, Rodgers' injury loomed over the team.

"The MRI is probably going to confirm what we think is going to happen, so prayers tonight," head coach Robert Saleh told reporters, saying the team fears Rodgers suffered a significant Achilles injury. "But it's not good."

Zach Wilson, who has struggled since he was drafted by the Jets, is expected to be the team's starter for the rest of the year.

The Patriots play the Jets on the road in Week 3.