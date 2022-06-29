Aaron Nesmith reportedly plans to join Celtics' Summer League roster

BOSTON -- Aaron Nesmith struggled to crack the Celtics lineup during his second NBA season. But the forward will get another crack at lighting things up in Las Vegas this summer.

Nesmith will reportedly be on Boston's Summer Leaguer roster, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. Former first-round picks heading into their third NBA season don't usually play in the Summer League, but Nesmith needs some run after playing sparingly his first two years with the Celtics.

That, or Brad Stevens is trying to showcase the former No. 14 overall pick for a future trade. We shall see.

Nesmith averaged 17.4 points during the 2021 Summer League, hitting 50 percent of his shots from the floor and 36 percent from three-point range. He attempted 7.2 shots from downtown over his five summer games last year.

But he averaged just 11 minutes over his 52 games during the 2021-22 season, scoring 3.8 points on 40 percent shooting. His calling card coming out of Vanderbilt was his three-point shooting, but he hit just 27 percent of his attempts from downtown last season.

The Celtics tip off their summer slate in Las Vegas on July 9 against the Miami Heat.