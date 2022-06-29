Watch CBS News
Sports

Aaron Nesmith reportedly plans to join Celtics' Summer League roster

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Aaron Nesmith struggled to crack the Celtics lineup during his second NBA season. But the forward will get another crack at lighting things up in Las Vegas this summer.

Nesmith will reportedly be on Boston's Summer Leaguer roster, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. Former first-round picks heading into their third NBA season don't usually play in the Summer League, but Nesmith needs some run after playing sparingly his first two years with the Celtics.

That, or Brad Stevens is trying to showcase the former No. 14 overall pick for a future trade. We shall see.

Nesmith averaged 17.4 points during the 2021 Summer League, hitting 50 percent of his shots from the floor and 36 percent from three-point range. He attempted 7.2 shots from downtown over his five summer games last year.  

But he averaged just 11 minutes over his 52 games during the 2021-22 season, scoring 3.8 points on 40 percent shooting. His calling card coming out of Vanderbilt was his three-point shooting, but he hit just 27 percent of his attempts from downtown last season.

The Celtics tip off their summer slate in Las Vegas on July 9 against the Miami Heat.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 1:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.