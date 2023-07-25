Watch CBS News
Aaron Hernandez's brother Dennis arrested for allegedly planning shootings at UConn, Brown

By WBZ-News Staff

Aaron Hernandez's brother arrested over alleged school shooting plans, police say
BRISTOL, Conn. – The older brother of Aaron Hernandez has been arrested once again after police say there were concerns he was planning school shootings on college campuses.

Documents from the Bristol Police Department in Connecticut report that 37-year-old Dennis "DJ" Hernandez displayed signs of being "gravely disabled and a danger to society."

DJ Hernandez. Bristol Police Department

Police noted a woman claiming to be his ex-girlfriend said Hernandez used her car to drive to the University of Connecticut and Brown University instead of going to his scheduled July 7 court date.

The woman told police she was worried Hernandez planned to carry out shootings at the schools.

Hernandez, a former UConn football player, was originally arrested in March after he allegedly threw a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol. Police said the brick had a note attached to it.

The note said: "To all media outlets, It's about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you're a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez," according to police.

Hernandez was ordered to be re-arrested earlier this month after he failed to show up for his court appearance.

Aaron Hernandez, a former tight end for the Patriots, killed himself in 2017 in a prison cell while serving a murder sentence. He was acquitted in a separate murder trial.

July 25, 2023

