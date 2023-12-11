AAA expects holiday airport travel to exceed pre-pandemic levels

BOSTON - A warning for holiday travelers to be prepared for the rush this year. AAA expects airport travel to exceed pre-pandemic levels this season.

"Consumers, despite inflation and other economic headwinds, have been willing to spend and prioritize travel all year long," said Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast Senior Spokesperson.

The U.S. saw a record number of passengers during the holidays in 2019 with 7.3 million people. AAA predicts we will see 200,000 more travelers than that this year. They say air travel has been up all year, with summer bookings on AAA up 40% to 80% depending on the location. This rush is carrying into the holidays.

"For all intents and purposes, the pandemic is in the rearview," said Schieldrop.

Last year, travel was marred in delays and cancelations due to staffing issues with TSA and air traffic controllers. Schieldrop says many of those issues are improving, but people should still plan ahead by downloading their airlines app for up-to-date information and alerts.

"I was delayed about 45 minutes today," said Sara Singleton who flew into Boston from Tampa. "We travel every other week, but this is the first time I'm flying in a month or so. I keep my headphones on and stay in my own zone."

"I have to be pretty confident [in air travel] because I am on a plane just about every other week," said Mary Williams, another traveler from Tampa, who has advice for holiday travelers. "I have two of everything, or multiples of everything. Pretty much everything that is in this bag besides clothes is a duplicate of what I have at home. I feel like I am in the FBI sometimes. I have my go bag. Ready to go at any time."

On average, AAA says flights are roughly 35% more expensive than last year. They predict the priciest tickets this season will come on December 23, and the Thursday after Christmas.

"Book your flight and book parking at the same time," suggests Schieldrop. "So many people don't think about that, and then realize they will pay a lot more for parking close to your travel time."